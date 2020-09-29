Picton Mahoney Asset Management Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - David Picton, President, CEO & Portfolio Manager, Picton Mahoney Asset Management joined Keith Wu, Interim Head, Exchange Traded Funds, Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange to virtually open the market to celebrate the launch of their latest fund: Picton Mahoney Fortified Long Short Alternative Fund ("PFLS").

Founded in 2004 and 100% employee-owned, Picton Mahoney Asset Management is a portfolio management boutique entrusted with over $8.4 billion in assets under management as at August 2020. PFLS commenced trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on July 15, 2020.

