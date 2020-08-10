Pictor Limited Appoints Dr. Thomas Schlumpberger as Chief Executive Officer

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pictor Limited, a biotechnology company focused on diagnosing complex diseases from a single small blood sample, today announced the appointment of Thomas Schlumpberger, Ph.D., as Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Schlumpberger will be responsible for introducing Pictor's technology into the large U.S. and European diagnostic markets.

"We are pleased to have Dr. Schlumpberger join Pictor as we near a critical phase in the development and launch of our COVID-19 test," stated Maxine Simmons, CNZM, Chair of the Pictor Board. "Dr. Schlumpberger's established expertise in commercializing new diagnostic products will prove extremely valuable as we move to bring to market our new COVID-19 test."

"The Pictor platform brings tremendous potential to our customers and enables rapid development for complex disease applications," stated Dr. Schlumpberger. "Bringing these products to the U.S. and European markets will be a major step for Pictor and our future company growth."

Dr. Schlumpberger is an experienced executive with more than 20 years working in the life sciences industry. With his background in business development, Dr. Schlumpberger has closed over 70 collaboration, distribution, and licensing deals totaling more than $1.5 billion in value. Prior to joining Pictor, Thomas held senior executive roles with several diagnostic companies, including Anixa, InVitae, Affymetrix (now Thermo-Fisher Scientific), Inivata and Singulex. He earned degrees in electrical engineering and computer science from Engineering Academy Ravensburg and Technical University Munich before receiving his Ph.D. in molecular and cell biology from the University of California, Berkeley.

About Pictor

Pictor was founded in 2005 by two entrepreneurial scientists, Dr. Anand Kumble and Dr. Sarita Kumble. The company focuses on diagnosing complex diseases from a single small blood sample using its proprietary PictArrays.

Pictor now has a team of 20 employees located in New Zealand, USA, Europe and India. In India, over 250 laboratories are using Pictor's multiplex PictArrays to screen for maternal infections, autoimmune diseases and hepatitis.

Pictor is commercialising its multiplex technology platform through the on-going development of an expanding portfolio of tests for infectious diseases, such as COVID-19 and autoimmune diseases including ENA.

SOURCE Pictor Limited