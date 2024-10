Picture perfect: how to buy art at prices you can afford

Thanks to online galleries and affordable fairs, collecting art is no longer an exclusive club for the well-offThat a Banksy painting is worth more partly shredded than when it was whole can make the art world seem like another planet for “in the know” people with big bank balances. But don’t be put off, it has never been easier to start your own collection.Next week, 20,000 visitors will descend on the Affordable Art Fair (AAF) in London’s Battersea Park and over the four days will browse and buy thousands of contemporary paintings, sculptures, photographs and prints. It’s one of a number of similar events around the UK; the autumn months are a busy time in the art calendar. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian