Pie Insurance Appoints Ekta Aggarwal to Chief Product Officer and Erin Mesick to Vice President of Finance

DENVER, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pie Insurance ("Pie"), an insurtech company specializing in workers' comp insurance for small businesses, today appointed two accomplished executives to its leadership team. Ekta Aggarwal joins the company as chief product officer and Erin Mesick joins as vice president of finance. Both Aggarwal and Mesick will leverage their unique experiences at industry-leading companies to fuel innovation and effectively support Pie's next phase of growth.

Aggarwal brings a wealth of knowledge to Pie and as chief product officer, is responsible for scaling the product team and driving innovation across the company's roadmap. She joins the company with more than 20 years of experience leading product and engineering teams at some of the most disruptive technology companies in the world. Most recently, she was leading the product and behavioral science team for Microsoft Viva, Employee Experience Cloud, to help drive innovative features and AI based insights to empower employees and organizations in their well-being and productivity. Prior to Microsoft, Aggarwal was the general manager of Collaborative Shopping at Amazon where she oversaw Customer Q&A, Wish List, Share, Conversation service, and other customer experience-driven innovations. During her Amazon tenure, she spearheaded some of the company's most innovative customer experience features including customer Q&A and social shopping experiences like chat within Prime Video watch parties.

As vice president of finance, Mesick oversees the financial planning and analysis team, and is responsible for leading the organization's strategic finance functions, including financial planning, budgeting, forecasting, and KPI reporting. Most recently, she was a vice president at Realtor.com where she held leadership roles in finance, strategy and operations. Previously, Mesick held multiple financial leadership roles at hyper-growth, venture-backed companies, and began her career in investment banking.

"We're honored to have Ekta and Erin join our team of Pie-oneers during a pivotal period of maturation for the company," said John Swigart, co-founder and CEO of Pie. "Both are deeply connected to serving our customers and are passionate about Pie's mission of enabling small businesses to thrive. Ekta's expertise in executing on incredibly complex product visions and fostering world-class talent will be invaluable, and Erin's ability to seamlessly manage risk and forecast for both large enterprises and growth stage companies will be critical to Pie's long-term success."

Aggarwal and Mesick join a talented team of leaders at Pie, including recent appointments of David Samuels as Pie's first chief commercial officer, Dimitrius King as the first chief claims officer, Kelly North as vice president of business development, and Jen Straus as the vice president of people operations. Today's announcement follows an incredible period of growth for Pie including increasing its annualized run rate premium to nearly $300 million, and having more than doubled its gross written premium, customers and partners.

