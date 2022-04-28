Pie Insurance Taps Iconic Pop Culture Workplaces in New Small Business Safety Marketing Campaign

DENVER, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pie Insurance ("Pie"), an insurtech company specializing in workers' comp insurance for small businesses, today launched a marketing campaign curated for binge-watching business owners across the country. Pie's pop culture campaign features safety assessments of iconic workplaces from seven industries throughout TV and movie history. The campaign, launched on World Day for Safety and Health at Work, is featured on Pie's website with expert insights on how safe iconic workplaces like Paddy's Pub from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Dunder Mifflin from The Office, The Rosebud Motel from Schitt's Creek would be in real life.

Pie's underwriters looked at fictional workplaces across seven industries and provided their expert assessments of the risks in each workplace. The underwriters considered safety hazards, number of employees, location, and previous claims to create an authentic overview of how insurable certain famous workplaces might be today.

"We're committed to empowering small businesses to thrive, and to us that includes ensuring they have the resources they need to create and maintain safe workplaces," said Heather McIlhany, vice president of marketing at Pie. "World Day for Safety and Health at Work was created to promote the importance of maintaining a healthy workplace. We wanted to develop a campaign that combines education with entertainment and imagination so small business owners enjoy learning what a safe workplace looks like."

Pie's iconic workplaces campaign features these workplaces:

Restaurants : Central Perk from Friends and Los Pollos Hermanos from Breaking Bad

: Central Perk from and Los Pollos Hermanos from Bars : The Leaky Cauldron from Harry Potter and Paddy's Pub from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

: The Leaky Cauldron from and Paddy's Pub from Hotels : The Overlook Hotel from The Shining and the Rosebud Motel from Schitt's Creek

: The Overlook Hotel from and the Rosebud Motel from Health care : Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital from Grey's Anatomy and Sacred Heart Hospital from Scrubs

: Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital from and Sacred Heart Hospital from Construction : Very Good Building Company from Parks & Recreation and Tool Time from Home improvement

: Very Good Building Company from and Tool Time from Barbershop/Salons : Calvin's Barbershop from Barbershop and The Demon Barber of Fleet Street from Sweeney Todd

: Calvin's Barbershop from and The Demon Barber of Fleet Street from Offices : Dunder Mifflin from The Office and Empire Entertainment from Empire

More than 2 million accidents occur on the job annually in the United States1, and it's critical for small businesses to maintain safe workplaces in order to protect employees, grow their businesses, and keep serving their communities.

About Pie Insurance

Pie Insurance is leveraging technology to transform how small businesses buy and experience commercial insurance, with the goal of making it affordable and as easy as pie. Pie's intense focus on granular, sophisticated pricing and data-driven customer segmentation enables Pie to match price with risk accurately across a broad spectrum of small business types, which allows Pie to offer more affordable insurance to small business owners. Since 2017, Pie has received over $300M in funding and commitments for future funding, grown its gross written premium to over $100M, and partnered with over 1,000 agencies nationwide.

Any product names, logos, brands, and other trademarks or images featured or referred to within the Pie Insurance website (pieinsurance.com) and/or on any social media forum are the property of their respective trademark holders. These trademark holders are not affiliated with Pie Insurance or its website. These trademark holders do not sponsor or endorse Pie Insurance or any of its products or comments. Further, Pie Insurance declares no affiliation, sponsorship, nor any partnerships with any registered trademarks. Pie Insurance has a license to use the images and does not give permission for any other party to use any images.

The workplaces, names, characters, and incidents reviewed by underwriters are fictitious. No identification with actual persons (living or deceased), places, buildings, and workplaces is intended or should be inferred.

1 https://www.bls.gov/news.release/pdf/osh.pdf

