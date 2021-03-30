Piedmont Advantage Credit Union recognized for excellence in mortgage loan production

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, Piedmont Advantage Credit Union has been recognized by the Credit Union Mortgage Association (CUMA) for excellence in mortgage loan production in 2020. Piedmont Advantage's Vice President of Lending Perry Crutchfield ceremoniously accepted the honor virtually on behalf of the credit union on Friday, March 26.

A Credit Union Service Organization, CUMA partners with more than 90 credit unions nationwide to offer mortgage services and access to the secondary mortgage market and government-secured loan products, like Federal Home Association (FHA), Veteran Administration (VA) and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to their members.

CUMA's 2020 recognition is the Platinum Award for Piedmont Advantage's more than $26 million in mortgage loan production, placing Piedmont Advantage in the top 15 of mortgage loan producers of CUMA's member credit unions nationwide. This $26 million is a 30 percent increase from the previous year.

"We have a great lending team and are a making difference in the lives of our members," said Piedmont Advantage's President/CEO Dion Williams during the virtual presentation.

About Piedmont Advantage Credit Union: In 1948, Aviator Tom Davis launched a small airline, Piedmont Airlines, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, to provide jobs for servicemen and women after the war. Under his leadership, the airline flourished and the need for a credit union was recognized. By 1949, Mr. Davis supported the launch of an aviation credit union to provide small loans and savings accounts to Piedmont Airlines' employees. The credit union grew rapidly along with the airline industry.

Over the years, this credit union became known as Piedmont Advantage to reflect its growing membership. With access to over 5,000 branches within the credit union network and 35,000 surcharge-free ATMs, membership is open to individuals, who reside, work, worship or attend school in the communities it serves in North Carolina or who are employed by one of its many employer companies. A nonprofit cooperative financial institution, Piedmont Advantage has 10 branches throughout its service regions. Piedmont Advantage is headquartered in Winston-Salem, N.C.

