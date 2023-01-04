|
04.01.2023 23:44:36
Piedmont Lithium adds two new directors to board; stock soars
Piedmont Lithium (Nasdaq: PLL; ASX: PLL) announced on Tuesday that it has expanded its board with the addition two new directors, Christina Alvord and Michael Bless, to provide additional executive, operational and strategic guidance to support the company’s mission of becoming a US-based lithium supplier.Alvord most recently served as the president of the Central division of Vulcan Materials Company, the nation’s largest producer of construction aggregates. She previously served as Vulcan’s president of the Southern & Gulf Coast division and vice president of corporate planning and performance improvement. Before joining Vulcan, Alvord held various executive management positions at GE Aviation.Christina Alvord. Credit: PiedmontFor nearly a decade, Bless served as president and CEO of Century Aluminum Company, a global producer of primary aluminum, and was a member of the company’s board of directors. Prior to becoming CEO, he served as executive vice president and chief financial officer of Century. Previous to Century, he held a range of executive positions with several companies including Maxtor and Rockwell Automation.“We are honoured to welcome Christy and Mike to the newly created directorships,” Piedmont board chairman Jeff Armstrong said in a statement. “Their extensive knowledge and backgrounds will be key as we and our partners look toward our targeted timeline of bringing lithium production online in 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026.”Earlier this week, Piedmont announced it has amend its existing offtake agreement with Tesla.Under the amended agreement, the company will now deliver approximately 125,000 tonnes of spodumene concentrate to Tesla beginning in H2 2023 through the end of 2025. The spodumene supply will be sourced from North American Lithium, a project based in Quebec that Piedmont acquired in 2021.Shares of Piedmont soared 15.4% by market close Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $884.5 million.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Piedmont Lithium Ltd (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Piedmont Lithium Ltd (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktdaten stärken Kaufinteresse: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich höher ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag in Grün. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt schloss am letzten Tag der ersten Handelswoche 2023 ebenfalls höher. Der US-Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich von seiner freundlichen Seite. Die asiatischen Börsen tendierten am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.