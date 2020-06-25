Pieology Announces Grand Opening of 3rd Missouri Location

DES PERES, Mo., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pizza innovator Pieology is pleased to announce the grand opening of its newest location at West County Center shopping mall in Des Peres, MO, just outside of St. Louis. This marks the third Missouri location for Pieology franchise owner Midwest Pie LLC .

The latest Pieology, Store No. 8153, held a soft opening June 19 and will host a family friendly grand opening celebration from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on June 29 in the West County Center Food Court, Level 2 . The mall is located at 80 W. County Center Drive, Des Peres. Pieology will have a table set up in the Food Court where attendees can play a game for a chance to win:

BOGO pizza

BOGO salad

Free Cinnamon Churro Pizza

Free pizza

"We're excited to strengthen Pieology's presence in the state with our third Missouri location, now open in West County Center," says Jeremy Bonk, Director of Operations for Midwest Pie LLC. Midwest Pie LLC is a locally owned and operated franchise that prides itself on giving back to the community through fundraising events and community activism.

"After our warm welcome in St. Charles and South County, we're confident our new West County location will do just as well. Pieology makes their dough and sauce fresh daily and offers custom salads, along with our unbeatable customer service. Pieology has become a fast favorite among pizza fans all over the country."

About Pieology Pizzeria

Founded in 2011, the 130-restaurant franchise Pieology was created from the simple idea to turn America's most craveable food into an affordable and interactive experience. Pieology's mission is to inspire creativity in a positive atmosphere where guests can gather with family and friends, while enjoying their delicious pizza creations. Along with providing great food and a memorable dining experience, Pieology is committed to making a positive difference in the communities it serves, one pie at a time.

To learn more about Pieology, visit www.pieology.com or find them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pieology-announces-grand-opening-of-3rd-missouri-location-301082399.html

SOURCE Midwest Pie, LLC dba Pieology Pizzeria