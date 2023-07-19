Pieris Pharma Cuts Around 70% Workforce; Plans Strategic Options

(RTTNews) - Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PIRS) announced a corporate restructuring as part of its cash preservation plan amid challenges in the respiratory franchise, resulting in a reduction of its workforce by around 70%. In its strategic update, the company also said it is exploring potential transactions, and pursuing strategic options including an acquisition, merger, reverse merger, or sale of assets, among others.

Following the news, the shares gained around 5 percent in the extended trading on Nasdaq on Tuesday after a 12% growth in the regular trading.

The decisions were taken following recent events that have impacted its inhaled respiratory franchise, including AstraZeneca's discontinuation of enrollment of the Phase 2a study for elarekibep. The British drug major has now informed its decision to terminate the parties' R&D collaboration deal and hand back elarekibep along with discontinuing the remaining discovery program.

The clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing novel biotherapeutics through its proprietary Anticalin technology platform for respiratory diseases and cancer noted that it has assessed several strategic options, which will include focusing on execution of new or expanded partnerships to advance its therapeutic programs, including cinrebafusp alfa (PRS-343), PRS-220 and PRS-400.

Pieris also said it will prioritize capital preservation, with cash, cash equivalents and investments totaling approximately $54.9 million as of June 30.

The company noted that its planned job cuts along with other cost-saving measures would maximize the opportunity to pursue a range of transactions across both its respiratory and immuno-oncology franchises and its discovery platform.

President and CEO Stephen Yoder, said, "We are pursuing strategic options across three main areas following the recent developments that have impacted our ability to independently advance our respiratory programs. One track is accelerating partnering discussions of PRS-220 and PRS-400. A second focal area is diligently selecting the best possible development partner and deal structure to re-initiate clinical development of cinrebafusp alfa, our former lead immuno-oncology asset... Third, we will explore whether our balance sheet, position as a public company, and other assets are of strategic value to a range of third parties."

Pieris has retained Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc. as its exclusive financial advisor to evaluate a range of strategic options.

