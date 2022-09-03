Pilot In Custody After Threatening To Crash Plane Into Walmart Store In Mississippi

(RTTNews) - A pilot, who threatened to crash a plane into a Walmart store in Mississippi's Tupelo in U.S., landed safely after it ran out of fuel. It remains unclear what was behind the pilot's motive, but he has been taken into custody by authorities.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves tweeted that the "situation has been resolved and that no one was injured."

The pilot had contacted a 911 operator and was "threatening to intentionally crash into Walmart on West Main," the Tupelo Police Department said in a statement.

Authorities had evacuated the Walmart and a Dodges eatery and gas station located near the shopping center to disperse people "as much as practical."

According to the police, the plane started circling about 5 am Saturday and was still in the air more than three hours later.

The pilot was flying a "King Air type" airplane, which is believed to have been stolen. He is believed to not have a pilot's license and is an employee at the Tupelo Airport.