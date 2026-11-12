Pimco CEO Warns: AI Companies Risk Borrowing "Too Much" ($10 Trillion)

One of the biggest question marks over the stock market and economy right now is how long the artificial intelligence (AI) capex boom can last. Major tech companies like Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Oracle, and Amazon are issuing hundreds of billions of dollars of corporate debt to build AI infrastructure and data centers.

What if the AI hyperscalers are borrowing too much? What if this level of AI debt is unsustainable? What if the AI boom turns to bust?



According to Bloomberg, the CEO of Pimco, Emmanuel Roman, said at a Nov. 3 conference that he believes AI companies are at risk of getting to a point where they borrow "too much." He projects that AI companies could borrow up to $10 trillion in the next five years, which would almost match the size of the U.S. corporate bond market ($12.1 trillion).

Let's look at what this might mean for AI stocks and for the wider stock market -- and how you might want to invest to protect against these risks.

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