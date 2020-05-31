Pinckney, Michigan foot doctor Tomasz Biernacki discusses the need to see a podiatrist for worsening heel pain, Achilles tendon pain and plantar fasciitis.

PINCKNEY, Mich., May 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Tomasz Biernacki states that "if plantar fasciitis and heel pain are caught early, this can help prevent a condition called plantar fasciosis from developing. This is essentially scar tissue that is exceedingly difficult to reverse. This is when people can develop years of chronic heel pain."



Dr. Biernacki further states "it is estimated that between 10 to 40% of people around the world will develop chronic crippling heel pain at some point in their life. There are some extremely easy changes to implement such a shoe gear and orthotic changes that don't have to be expensive and can be very quickly effective."



The podiatrists and foot doctors at Advanced Foot and Ankle Specialists of Pinckney Michigan have developed a treatment algorithm for diagnosing heel pain. There are six common causes of heel pain that can cause your chronic heel pain. These are plantar fasciitis, Achilles tendinitis, heel stress fractures, fat pad atrophy to the heel, back injuries that can cause nerve pain down to the heel, and finally a bottom of the foot nerve entrapment called Baxter's nerve compression.



Dr. Tomasz Biernacki is a practicing podiatric foot and ankle surgeon at Advanced Foot and Ankle specialists of Howell, Michigan and Brighton, Michigan.



Advanced foot and ankle specialists of Howell, Michigan and Brighton, Michigan pride themselves on providing comprehensive the care and working as a multispecialty team. The four doctors at this practice are on staff at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital Livingston, St. Joseph Mercy Hospital Brighton, and St. Joseph Mercy Hospital Ann Arbor. Working as part of this large multidisciplined team, they can work with internal medicine doctors, primary care doctors, endocrinologists and vascular surgery specialist to provide comprehensive care.

