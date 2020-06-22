Ping An Becomes First Chinese Company Honored at Efma-Accenture Innovation in Insurance Awards

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (hereafter "Ping An" or the "Group", HKEx: 2318; SSE: 601318) is pleased to announce that Ping An Property & Casualty Insurance Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An Property & Casualty" or the "Company") received the Silver Award in the Customer Experience category at the Efma-Accenture Innovation in Insurance Awards 2020. Ping An is the first and only Chinese company to receive the award, an affirmation as a global leader in technological innovation.

Established in 2016, the Efma-Accenture Innovation in Insurance Awards is a joint initiative by professional services company Accenture and Efma, a non-profit industry network of over 3,300 insurance brands and banks in 130 countries. These awards recognize the most innovative projects, initiatives and ideas in insurance globally. Winners are chosen by industry peers, with a rigorous, independent judging and voting process.

This year's competition was fierce, with nearly 360 award submissions from 240 institutions in 45 countries across Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and Africa, with nine innovations were shortlisted by the awards committee for each award category. In addition to Ping An, notable participants included Allianz, AXA Partners and Zurich Insurance.

The award-winning Credit-Based Smart Auto Insurance Claim Solution developed by Ping An Property & Casualty is the first system to enable drivers to make insurance claims through their mobile phones and receive compensation deducted from a dynamic credit quota – a tailored system based on driving behavior and history, including traffic violations and credit records. A traditional claim settlement for a single-party case without injuries would take 10.59 days, compared to an average 188 seconds with the Credit-Based Smart Auto Insurance Claim Solution.

The system is based on an artificial intelligence (AI) smart claims credit model built with technologies such as image damage assessment, optical character recognition (OCR) bills identification, and biometrics. Since its launch in January 2019, over 10 million auto owners have received "safe driving credits" and over 113,000 customers have received autonomous claim settlements through the system.

John Berry, CEO of Efma said, "We've continually seen innovative talent coming from Ping An. I'm not surprised that this year, insurance professionals chose Ping An as a winner in the Customer Experience category. The Credit-Based Smart Auto Insurance Claim Solution impressed us with its speed and efficiency – a good example of a win-win solution for the customer and the insurer alike."

Meng Fanxu, Product Director of Ping An Property & Casualty said, "We are thrilled to be recognized for our achievements in improving the customer experience. Under the Group's 'finance + technology' strategy, Ping An Property & Casualty attaches great importance to developing core technologies and is increasing our technological R&D investments in order to provide customers with diverse, excellent products and services. The Company is committed to putting our customers first, by providing professional services and products for our customers through cutting-edge technologies."

About Ping An Group

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An") is a world-leading technology-powered retail financial services group. With over 204 million retail customers and 534 million Internet users, Ping An is one of the largest financial services companies in the world.

Ping An has two over-arching strategies, "pan financial assets" and "pan health care", which focus on the provision of financial and healthcare services through our integrated financial services platform and our five ecosystems of financial services, health care, auto services, real estate services and smart city services. Our "finance + technology" and "finance + ecosystem" strategies aim to provide customers and internet users with innovative and simple products and services using technology. As China's first joint stock insurance company, Ping An Group is committed to upholding the highest standards of corporate reporting and corporate governance. The Company is listed on the stock exchanges in Hong Kong and Shanghai.

In 2020, Ping An ranked 7th in the Forbes Global 2000 list. In 2019, Ping An ranked 29th on the Fortune Global 500 list. Ping An also ranked 40th in the 2019 WPP Millward Brown BrandZTM Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands list. For more information, please visit www.pingan.cn.

About Ping An Property & Casualty

Ping An Property & Casualty Insurance Company of China, Ltd. (hereinafter "Ping An Property & Casualty" or the "Company") was launched in Shekou, Shenzhen in 1988. The Company is now China's second-largest property and casualty insurance company. Ping An Property & Casualty plays a key role in the diversified development of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.

In the 32 years since its establishment, Ping An Property & Casualty has adhered to a stable and healthy development strategy. In 2019, Ping An Property and Casualty's premium income reached RMB270 billion, and operating profit was RMB20.95 billion. The Company has provided risk protection for nearly 66.7 million retail and corporate customers, with 43 branches and more than 2,700 business outlets across the country.

To date, Ping An Property & Casualty has developed and operated more than 1,000 types of insurance. The business scope of Ping An Property & Casualty covers all lawful property and casualty insurance businesses, including auto insurance, corporate property and casualty insurance, engineering insurance, liability insurance, cargo insurance, agricultural insurance, short-term health and accident insurance, as well as international reinsurance business. Ping An Property & Casualty provides comprehensive insurance protection services for individuals, families and enterprises. The Company plays the role of "exerting insurance's nature in risk management" in constructing a social risk management and protection system, promoting the development of the real economy, enhancing new technologies and supporting innovative strategies.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ping-an-becomes-first-chinese-company-honored-at-efma-accenture-innovation-in-insurance-awards-301080893.html

SOURCE Ping An Insurance Group Ltd.