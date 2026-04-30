Ping An Digital Bank Announces FY2025 Annual Results, Net Interest Income Rose by over 60% YoY, Total Assets Achieved 135% Growth



EQS Newswire / 30/04/2026 / 11:30 CET/CEST

Striding forward with the Brand Vision, "Always with You, Always Ahead" With the new brand vision " Always with You, Always Ahead, " we provide professional support to help customers navigate with confidence - from banking services to life protection planning. As a fully licensed bank, Ping An Digital Bank is rapidly expanding its retail banking business, having successively launched online and offline insurance, and wealth services, all accessible through one mobile app .

Key o perating indicators for 2025 demonstrated strong perfor mance . As of 31 December 2025, total assets increased by 135% year-on-year, whil e net interest income for the year rose by over 60% year-on-year to more than HK$220 million.

Retail banking has developed rapidly. As of the end of 2025, total customer deposits reached around HK$10.5 billion and continued to rise, surpassing HK$12.5 billion[1] by end of March this year.

Lufax Holding Limited ("Lufax") (06623.HK, NYSE: LU) has further injected HK$700 million in 2025 in support of Ping An Digital Bank's expansion, demonstrating its strong confidence in Ping An Digital Bank's development.

HONG KONG SAR -



The key operating indicators of Ping An Digital Bank reflect healthy and robust growth in 2025, with core profitability steadily improving. Net interest income for the year exceeded HK$222 million, representing a year-on-year growth of approximately 62%. Total customer deposits maintained a steady upward trajectory, reaching around HK$10.5 billion as of 31 December 2025, and have since surpassed HK$12.5 billion[1] by end of March this year.



Mr. Ronald Iu, Chief Executive of Ping An Digital Bank, said, "Our brand vision, 'Always with You, Always Ahead,' captures Ping An Digital Bank's mission to empower our customers with peace of mind and our ambition to shape the financial landscape ahead. We believe a truly effective bank is one that is genuinely user-friendly. Over the past year, Ping An Digital Bank has achieved a lot of milestones, completing the transformation to a fully licensed bank offering integrated insurance, wealth service and deposits services. We are committed to becoming one of Ping An Group's integrated financial platforms in Hong Kong, serving as a trusted financial partner for every individual and business, supporting them towards a brighter future."



Ping An Digital Bank received a total capital injection of HK$700 million from Lufax in 2025, further accelerating the development of its retail banking business and strengthen its talent and technological capabilities. We recently launched the dual-advantage wealth solution, combining the agility of a brokerage with the security of a bank, along with online and offline insurance services. Customers can access a comprehensive range of financial services—including deposits, foreign exchange, cross-border remittances, wealth and insurance—at any time via a single mobile app. Moreover, customers can instantly deploy cash funds from their savings accounts to invest in HK stocks, U.S. stocks and funds. The service allows customers to effortlessly SWITCH between investments and deposits.



Amidst a volatile global environment, swift shifts in economic conditions and escalating geopolitical tensions are posing increasingly significant challenges for businesses. Among business banking customer of Ping An Digital Bank, the loan balance of trade-related enterprises account for the largest proportion. As a keen supporter of trade-related enterprises, we have actively explored the potential of business data to revamp account opening and loan approval processes for years. By systematically addressing pain points at each stage, we have achieved efficient and accurate assessment and approval procedures, benefiting a growing number of enterprises. Moreover, Ping An Digital Bank offers comprehensive one-stop business banking services—from account opening and foreign exchange to cross-border remittances, financing, and lending—fully meeting the practical needs of enterprises in both daily operations and international expansion. As of 31 December 2025, total loans had increased to HK$3.61 billion.



Looking ahead, Ping An Digital Bank will continue to anticipate customers' needs, always thinking one step ahead to deliver services that save customers' time, effort and cost. We will drive innovation in products and services, enabling both individuals and businesses to enjoy seamless, all-in-one financial experience tailored to their needs. Ping An Digital Bank remains dedicated to being user-centric, further strengthening its position as a key pillar within Ping An Group's integrated financial platforms in Hong Kong, and serving as a strong and reliable partner supporting every customer's ambitions.



For the full report of Ping An Digital Bank's 2025 financial statements, please visit: https://www.pingandb.com/eng/financial-report.html



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[1] As of 31 March 2026.





Hashtag: #?????? #PingAnDB #AnnualResults

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 April 2026 - Ping An Digital Bank (International) Limited ("Ping An Digital Bank" or "PingAnDB") announced its annual results for the year ended 31 December 2025. Embarking on a new journey with the launch of its latest brand proposition, "Always with You, Always Ahead," Ping An Digital Bank continues to deliver comprehensive financial services, driving rapid growth in its retail banking business through a diverse range of financial products and user-centric banking services.The key operating indicators of Ping An Digital Bank reflect healthy and robust growth in 2025, with core profitability steadily improving. Net interest income for the year exceeded HK$222 million, representing a year-on-year growth of approximately 62%. Total customer deposits maintained a steady upward trajectory, reaching around HK$10.5 billion as of 31 December 2025, and have since surpassed HK$12.5 billionby end of March this year., said, "Our brand vision, 'Always with You, Always Ahead,' captures Ping An Digital Bank's mission to empower our customers with peace of mind and our ambition to shape the financial landscape ahead. We believe a truly effective bank is one that is genuinely user-friendly. Over the past year, Ping An Digital Bank has achieved a lot of milestones, completing the transformation to a fully licensed bank offering integrated insurance, wealth service and deposits services. We are committed to becoming one of Ping An Group's integrated financial platforms in Hong Kong, serving as a trusted financial partner for every individual and business, supporting them towards a brighter future."Ping An Digital Bank received a total capital injection of HK$700 million from Lufax in 2025, further accelerating the development of its retail banking business and strengthen its talent and technological capabilities. We recently launched the dual-advantage wealth solution, combining the agility of a brokerage with the security of a bank, along with online and offline insurance services. Customers can access a comprehensive range of financial services—including deposits, foreign exchange, cross-border remittances, wealth and insurance—at any time via a single mobile app. Moreover, customers can instantly deploy cash funds from their savings accounts to invest in HK stocks, U.S. stocks and funds. The service allows customers to effortlessly SWITCH between investments and deposits.Amidst a volatile global environment, swift shifts in economic conditions and escalating geopolitical tensions are posing increasingly significant challenges for businesses. Among business banking customer of Ping An Digital Bank, the loan balance of trade-related enterprises account for the largest proportion. As a keen supporter of trade-related enterprises, we have actively explored the potential of business data to revamp account opening and loan approval processes for years. By systematically addressing pain points at each stage, we have achieved efficient and accurate assessment and approval procedures, benefiting a growing number of enterprises. Moreover, Ping An Digital Bank offers comprehensive one-stop business banking services—from account opening and foreign exchange to cross-border remittances, financing, and lending—fully meeting the practical needs of enterprises in both daily operations and international expansion. As of 31 December 2025, total loans had increased to HK$3.61 billion.Looking ahead, Ping An Digital Bank will continue to anticipate customers' needs, always thinking one step ahead to deliver services that save customers' time, effort and cost. We will drive innovation in products and services, enabling both individuals and businesses to enjoy seamless, all-in-one financial experience tailored to their needs. Ping An Digital Bank remains dedicated to being user-centric, further strengthening its position as a key pillar within Ping An Group's integrated financial platforms in Hong Kong, and serving as a strong and reliable partner supporting every customer's ambitions.For the full report of Ping An Digital Bank's 2025 financial statements, please visit: https://www.pingandb.com/eng/financial-report.htmlHashtag: #?????? #PingAnDB #AnnualResults The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Ping An Digital Bank Ping An Digital Bank (International) Limited ("Ping An Digital Bank," "PingAnDB") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lufax Holding Ltd ("Lufax") (SEHK: 6623; NYSE: LU) and a member of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An") (SEHK: 2318; SSE: 601318). Ping An Digital Bank was granted a banking licence by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority in May 2019 to offer retail banking and business banking services. Backed by Ping An's advanced technology, Ping An Digital Bank is elevating banking experience, establishing itself as Ping An Group's integrated financial platform in Hong Kong.



News Source: Ping An Digital Bank

News Source: Ping An Digital Bank 30/04/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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