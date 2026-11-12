Ping An Insurance Aktie

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WKN DE: A0M4YR / ISIN: CNE1000003X6

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12.11.2026 08:00:11

Ping An Digital Bank Deepens Purchase Order Financing Scenarios, Expands into Service Trade Financing Market


EQS Newswire / 12/11/2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Trusted Partner for Cross-Border Trade Enterprises Empowering SMEs to Stay One Step Ahead in Global Expansion


HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 November 2026 - Ping An Digital Bank (International) Limited ("Ping An Digital Bank" / "PingAnDB"), a trusted partner for trade enterprises and cross-border e-commerce merchants, is committed to becoming the preferred bank for trade SMEs. By leveraging alternative data and financial technology to optimise credit assessment and loan workflows, Ping An Digital Bank empowers SMEs to take a critical step toward global expansion. Building upon the recent launch of its Purchase Order Financing product, tailored for cross-border e-commerce, Ping An Digital Bank is expanding the product's application scenarios beyond traditional goods trade into service trade financing. Requiring no physical collateral, eligible enterprises can secure financing simply by presenting valid invoices, directly addresses the need for fast-moving, high-frequency working capital in today's digital economy.

Mr. Thomas Tung, Chief Business Officer of Ping An Digital Bank, said, "Demand for service trade has grown exponentially in recent years. As more enterprises scale globally, we see surging market demand across logistics service, advertising campaigns, and AI solutions, making service trade financing a new strategic focus for Ping An Digital Bank. Serving as a dedicated partner to trade enterprises and cross-border e-commerce merchants, PingAnDB has consistently applied financial technology to empower SMEs. By deepening our Purchase Order Financing product, we have established a dual-track model of 'Goods Trade + Service Trade' that supports the working capital needs of diverse trade formats. This creates a more robust cross-border trade financing ecosystem. Combining our proprietary technology with deep industry expertise, we stand ready to lead cross-border trading SMEs onto the international stage."

Designed to address the surging demand for service trade driven by the booming digital economy, Ping An Digital Bank's "Purchase Order Financing – Service Trade Solution" is specifically designed for service providers to obtain working capital quickly and capture dynamic market opportunities. Applicants can secure financing simply by providing eligible invoices and proof of service delivery. Financing of up to USD 5 million is available per buyer, with flexible repayment terms of up to 90 days, and disbursements as fast as the same business day.

Looking ahead, Ping An Digital Bank will continue to uphold its mission, "Always with You. Always Ahead." PingAnDB will continue to harness fintech capabilities to empower SMEs, enhance the trade financing experience through data intelligence, and roll out innovative solutions to dismantle traditional borrowing barriers. By providing powerful financial backing at every key point across the trade lifecycle – serving as a solid pillar for trade enterprises and cross-border e-commerce merchants alike – Ping An Digital Bank remains dedicated to leading SMEs onto the international stage.

Hashtag: #PingAnDB #PurchaseOrderFinancing #ServiceTradeFinancing
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ping An Digital Bank

Ping An Digital Bank (International) Limited ("Ping An Digital Bank," "PingAnDB") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lufax Holding Ltd ("Lufax") (SEHK: 6623; NYSE: LU) and a member of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An") (SEHK: 2318; SSE: 601318). Ping An Digital Bank was granted a banking licence by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority in May 2019 to offer retail banking and business banking services. Backed by Ping An's advanced technology, Ping An Digital Bank is elevating banking experience, serving customers in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area, establishing itself as Ping An Group's integrated financial platform in Hong Kong.

225647
News Source: Ping An Digital Bank

12/11/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
View original content: EQS News

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