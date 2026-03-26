Ping An Digital Bank Embarks on a New Journey



EQS Newswire / 26/03/2026 / 12:30 CET/CEST

"Always with You, Always Ahead," From banking services to life protection planning, professionally supports your journey with peace of mind HONG KONG SAR -



With a core commitment to enhancing customer experience, Ping An Digital Bank adheres to its vision of "Always with You, Always Ahead." Harnessing innovative technology, the Bank redefines the digital banking journey, making it simpler for customers to manage their deposits, investments, and insurance - all from a single account from their mobile device. Striving to anticipate customer needs and go the extra mile, Ping An Digital Bank empowers customers to take smarter steps towards financial growth and accumulate wealth steadily over time, without the burden of complex procedures or heavy research.



Mr. Ronald Iu, Chief Executive of Ping An Digital Bank, said, "We are delighted to unveil a brand new Ping An Digital Bank. This better reflects our deep connection with Ping An Group, integrating our signature 'insurance DNA' directly into our banking services and further reinforcing our role as an integrated financial platform in Hong Kong. Moving forward, Ping An Digital Bank will continue to develop both retail and business banking. Our team is dedicated to our brand vision of 'Always with You, Always Ahead' as our brand image transforms - building trust as the foundation, and simplicity as our priority. From banking to life protection planning, our professional team stands ready to support our clients throughout every stage of their financial journey."



Retail Banking: User-Centric at the Core

One Account for Deposits, Investments & Insurance

Since joining Lufax in 2024, Ping An Digital Bank has accelerated the development of its retail banking offerings, launching online and offline insurance, as well as wealth services. With one single account that integrates deposits, foreign exchange, cross-border remittances, wealth and insurance, customers can now enjoy truly one-stop financial experience. As of 15 March 2026, total retail banking deposits have surpassed HK$ 12 billion.



With user-friendliness at the heart of its design, Ping An Digital Bank's retail banking services aim to minimise redundant steps and simplify money management. The latest dual-advantage wealth solution marries the experience of agility of a brokerage with the security of a bank, allowing customers to invest in Hong Kong stocks, U.S. stocks, funds, and money market funds directly from their savings accounts with no extra transfers required, enabling customers to SWITCH flexibly between investment and deposit services.



Powered by Ping An's robust insurance pedigree, Ping An Digital Bank leads the market as Hong Kong's first digital bank to provide a full spectrum of online and offline insurance services. For unrivalled efficiency, customers can purchase general insurance products, including motor insurance, travel insurance, and home insurance products, online within minutes. For client-centric experience with human touch, the Bank's offline platform delivers an extensive range of life protection and savings plans, tailored to each client's needs.



Business Banking: A Pillar of Support for Trade Enterprises

Driving Breakthroughs with Data & Technology

As a leading digital bank for SMEs in Hong Kong, Ping An Digital Bank plays a pivotal role in supporting the city's trading enterprises. By harnessing advanced technology and business data, the Bank is striving to help unleash the full potential of Hong Kong's digital economy while backing the HKSAR Government's vision for smart city development. Through the integration of trade, logistics, and financial data, Ping An Digital Bank is revolutionising the credit approval process to deliver quicker and more flexible assessments, empowering a broader range of businesses to seize new opportunities.



From account opening and foreign exchange to cross-border remittances and financing, Ping An Digital Bank stands as a key pillar of support for trading enterprises, providing an integrated business banking suite that meets the practical needs of companies in both daily operations and international expansion. Leveraging innovative data models, the Bank empowers trading SMEs to advance their operations and thrive, and thus becoming a dedicated and trusted partner for business growth.



Looking ahead, Ping An Digital Bank will continue to put customer convenience at the heart of its services, striving to help both individuals and businesses to save time, effort and cost. The Bank is dedicated to setting new benchmarks for digital banking, while reinforcing its position as a key pillar within Ping An Group's integrated financial platform in Hong Kong.



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Hashtag: #PingAnDigitalBank #??????

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 March 2026 - Ping An Digital Bank (International) Limited ("Ping An Digital Bank" or "PingAnDB") unveils its new branding today. As one of the integrated financial platforms in Hong Kong under Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An"; SEHK: 2318; SSE: 601318), Ping An Digital Bank leverages the Group's technology integrated strength to embark on an exciting new chapter.With a core commitment to enhancing customer experience, Ping An Digital Bank adheres to its vision of "Always with You, Always Ahead." Harnessing innovative technology, the Bank redefines the digital banking journey, making it simpler for customers to manage their deposits, investments, and insurance - all from a single account from their mobile device. Striving to anticipate customer needs and go the extra mile, Ping An Digital Bank empowers customers to take smarter steps towards financial growth and accumulate wealth steadily over time, without the burden of complex procedures or heavy research., said, "We are delighted to unveil a brand new Ping An Digital Bank. This better reflects our deep connection with Ping An Group, integrating our signature 'insurance DNA' directly into our banking services and further reinforcing our role as an integrated financial platform in Hong Kong. Moving forward, Ping An Digital Bank will continue to develop both retail and business banking. Our team is dedicated to our brand vision of 'Always with You, Always Ahead' as our brand image transforms - building trust as the foundation, and simplicity as our priority. From banking to life protection planning, our professional team stands ready to support our clients throughout every stage of their financial journey."Since joining Lufax in 2024, Ping An Digital Bank has accelerated the development of its retail banking offerings, launching online and offline insurance, as well as wealth services. With one single account that integrates deposits, foreign exchange, cross-border remittances, wealth and insurance, customers can now enjoy truly one-stop financial experience. As of 15 March 2026, total retail banking deposits have surpassed HK$ 12 billion.With user-friendliness at the heart of its design, Ping An Digital Bank's retail banking services aim to minimise redundant steps and simplify money management. The latest dual-advantage wealth solution marries the experience of agility of a brokerage with the security of a bank, allowing customers to invest in Hong Kong stocks, U.S. stocks, funds, and money market funds directly from their savings accounts with no extra transfers required, enabling customers to SWITCH flexibly between investment and deposit services.Powered by Ping An's robust insurance pedigree, Ping An Digital Bank leads the market as Hong Kong's first digital bank to provide a full spectrum of online and offline insurance services. For unrivalled efficiency, customers can purchase general insurance products, including motor insurance, travel insurance, and home insurance products, online within minutes. For client-centric experience with human touch, the Bank's offline platform delivers an extensive range of life protection and savings plans, tailored to each client's needs.As a leading digital bank for SMEs in Hong Kong, Ping An Digital Bank plays a pivotal role in supporting the city's trading enterprises. By harnessing advanced technology and business data, the Bank is striving to help unleash the full potential of Hong Kong's digital economy while backing the HKSAR Government's vision for smart city development. Through the integration of trade, logistics, and financial data, Ping An Digital Bank is revolutionising the credit approval process to deliver quicker and more flexible assessments, empowering a broader range of businesses to seize new opportunities.From account opening and foreign exchange to cross-border remittances and financing, Ping An Digital Bank stands as a key pillar of support for trading enterprises, providing an integrated business banking suite that meets the practical needs of companies in both daily operations and international expansion. Leveraging innovative data models, the Bank empowers trading SMEs to advance their operations and thrive, and thus becoming a dedicated and trusted partner for business growth.Looking ahead, Ping An Digital Bank will continue to put customer convenience at the heart of its services, striving to help both individuals and businesses to save time, effort and cost. The Bank is dedicated to setting new benchmarks for digital banking, while reinforcing its position as a key pillar within Ping An Group's integrated financial platform in Hong Kong.Hashtag: #PingAnDigitalBank #?????? The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Ping An Digital Bank Ping An Digital Bank (International) Limited ("Ping An Digital Bank," "PingAnDB") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lufax Holding Ltd ("Lufax") (SEHK: 6623; NYSE: LU) and a member of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An") (SEHK: 2318; SSE: 601318). Ping An Digital Bank was granted a banking licence by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority in May 2019 to offer retail banking and business banking services. Backed by Ping An's advanced technology, Ping An Digital Bank is elevating banking experience, serving customer in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area, establishing itself as Ping An Group's comprehensive financial platform in Hong Kong.





News Source: Ping An Digital Bank

News Source: Ping An Digital Bank 26/03/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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