Ping An Good Doctor Launches Global Medical Consultation Platform in 24/7 Support of Anti-COVID-19 Efforts

SHANGHAI, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global COVID-19 situation has been deteriorating day by day, with the world's confirmed cases totalling 1.41 million and death exceeding 80,000 until 6am on 8 April. Today, Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited ("Ping An Good Doctor"; stock code: 01833.HK), the world's leading healthcare ecosystem platform announced the official launch of its Ping An Good Doctor Global Medical Consultation Platform, which offers 24/7 online consultation services for global users and will bring the world China's anti-epidemic aid with its powerful consultation capabilities and ample anti-epidemic experience.

Beginning today, overseas users can enter the Ping An Good Doctor Global Medical Consultation Platform through this link: https://consult.jk.cn/?source=qr#/, Ping An Good Doctor's Twitter page (twitter.com/PAGoodDoctor) or LinkedIn page (linkedin.com/company/ping-an-good-doctor) to obtain professional COVID-19 consultation services and anti-epidemic guidance. The platform assembles Ping An Good Doctor's international team of medical experts, who all once occupied positions of attending physician or higher in Grade III Level A hospitals in China. The experts are from departments including respiratory, internal medicine, traditional Chinese medicine and general, and possess abundant hands-on anti-epidemic experience in China. They also have experience in working for international hospitals and overseas exchange. The platform provides 24/7 English consultation services for overseas users, offering them scientific help in their journey through the COVID-19 epidemic.

In fact, since the Spring Festival, a large number of overseas Chinese have enjoyed the professional online consultation service and psychological counseling of Ping An Good Doctor through the Ping An Good Doctor APP and anti-epidemic hot-line. A full-time doctor from Ping An Good Doctor revealed that he had received an inquiry from a Chinese from Spain. The Chinese family had settled in Spain and he recently developed symptoms such as dry cough, runny nose, sneezing and other suspected COVID-19 symptoms. He had been afraid to go to the hospital because of the development of the epidemic in Spain and worried about the infection of his family, feeling anxious and panic. Through the anti-epidemic free consultation line of Ping An Good Doctor, he consulted the experts of Ping An Good Doctor in detail, and finally ruled out the possibility of COVID-19, feeling relieved.

Meanwhile, in the coronavirus battlefield of China, Ping An Good Doctor immediately activated the anti-epidemic online consultation platform and united with more than 100 governmental organisations and 700-odd renowned enterprises to introduce free consultation services, taking full advantage of online healthcare's strengths of being efficient, safe and non-contact infection. From Jan. 20, 2020 to Feb. 10, 2020, the Ping An Good Doctor platform has recorded 1.11 billion visits.

