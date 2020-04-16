Ping An Good Doctor's AI System Receives WONCA Certification of Highest Standard

SHANGHAI, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's first AI healthcare system in compliance with international standards was launched. On 7 April 2020, Ping An Good Doctor announced that it received the highest level of certification by WONCA, the world's largest family physician organisation, for its AI healthcare system. The organisation's first-time awarding the certification to a Chinese medical system symbolises the alignment of China's intelligent AI health technology with international standards and that Ping An Good Doctor's AI system meets the world's highest standards for AI health technologies.

WONCA (The World Organization of Family Doctors) is the world's largest academic organisation for family physicians and a senior consultant and partner of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in community healthcare. Up to now, WONCA has 118 members and presence in 131 countries and regions, covers over 90% of the world's population, and boasts approximately 500,000 family physician members. The WONCA standard accreditation means that Ping An Good Doctor's AI system is capable of meeting the requirements of patients from different countries, offering useful assistance to family doctors around the globe, and serving patients of tens of thousands of families in both hospitals and communities.

For the accreditation, WONCA's current president, Prof. Li Guodong, led an expert group of German and Danish general medicine experts to give a comprehensive and detailed certification and evaluation on Ping An Good Doctor's AI system in Shanghai. Overall, it took WONCA's panel of experts 9 months in total to evaluate the AI system of Ping An Good Doctor by looking at 11 key indicators, such as service quality, technical standards, data protection, etc., through a combination of field trips, interviews and research.

Finally, the WONCA panel of experts unanimously agreed to certify Ping An Good Doctor's AI system. An expert panellist commented that Ping An Good Doctor's AI system can efficiently help family physicians collect the medical history of users, eliminate the differences in knowledge of general practitioners, and provide professional reference for family physicians in the form of an initial diagnosis. The WONCA certification of Ping An Good Doctor's AI system also proves that Ping An Good Doctor's AI technology is an globally leading provider of timely and high-quality medical solutions for patients from different countries and different cultures, meeting their personalised healthcare needs and providing advanced technical support for family physicians around the world.

The AI system developed by Ping An Good Doctor is equipped with knowledge about 3,000 diseases. Continuously trained with accumulated 670 million consultation data, the system covers the entire consultation process, doubles the efficiency of doctor consultations, greatly reduces the possibility of misdiagnoses and missed diagnoses, and improves patients' experience with remote medical consultations. During the pandemic, the system had accumulated 1.11 billion consultation records.

About Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited

As the world's leading healthcare ecosystem platform, Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited ("Ping An Good Doctor"; stock code: 1833.HK) strives to provide every family with a family doctor, every person with an e-profile and everyone with a healthcare management plan through our "mobile medical + AI technology". At present, Ping An Good Doctor has established key business segments including online medical services, consumer healthcare, healthcare mall, and health management and wellness interaction.

As of 31 December 2019, our number of registered users reached 315 million and the number of monthly active users reached 66.9 million, it has become the largest mobile medical application in China in terms of coverage. Being powered by self-developed AI-assisted diagnosis system, our in-house medical team strives to provide users with one-stop medical services covering 7/24 online consultation, referral, registration, online drug purchase and one-hour medicine delivery.

On 4 May 2018, Ping An Good Doctor became the No.1 listed internet healthcare company in the world when it joined the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, stock code 1833.HK.

