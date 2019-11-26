PingWest to Host SYNC SEA 2019 Summit in Singapore

BEIJING, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PingWest, a leading service provider for technology companies and technology news website, will host its flagship tech summit SYNC in Singapore (Parkroyal on Beach Road) on Dec. 6, 2019 as part of its Southeast Asia expansion plan.

Themed "Shape the Future", SYNC 2019 SEA will have five sub-forums: Blockchain, Fintech, Technology Empowerment, Technology Livelihood and Connecting the World, each covering the trends at the frontier of industries.

Confirmed speakers at events throughout the world include Jidong Chen, General Manager at ZOLOZ, Ant Financial; Tony Dou, Deputy General Manager of Twitter Greater China;andMark Johnston, Head of Security and Networking Specialists, Asia Pacific and Japan at Google Cloud.

The Southeast Asian market has attracted much attention in the Chinese tech and investment world in recent years, prompting companies to expand their businesses into the region. Southeast Asian market is also growing at an exponentially higher speed than China.

As one of the "Four Asian Tigers",Singapore plays a leading role in Southeast Asia's growth of the internet and tech scene. The island-city state is also a priority for many companies to expand their business because of Singapore's business-friendly policies.

As an international brand for PingWest, SYNC gathers world renowned technology entrepreneurs, investors and talents from all walks of life. SYNC 2019 SEA will be no exception.

About PingWest Beijing

Website: https://syncsea2019.eventbrite.com?discount=PRN

Time: December 6, 2019

Location: PARKROYAL on Beach Road, Singapore

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191125/2652997-1

SOURCE PingWest