PINK CONTINUES SUPPORT OF MENTAL HEALTH WITH $850,000 COMMITMENT FOR NONPROFIT PARTNERS

This Mental Health Awareness Month, Join PINK for Exclusive Content, Tips and Tools That Help Put You First

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Victoria's Secret PINK is building on its commitment to mental health by donating an additional $850,000 to its longstanding nonprofit partners JED , BEAM , Campus Pride and Sad Girls Club , to further the incredible work that each organization is doing to help teens and young adults across the country.

"Mental health continues to be one of the greatest challenges that young adults face today. We know that we can't eliminate life's struggles, but we can lead with empathy and create a welcoming community for our customers," said Amy Hauk, CEO of PINK. "We also know that we can do so much more when we come together, which is why we're honored to continue supporting our extraordinary nonprofit partners and forge ahead on our collective movement towards more awareness, understanding and compassion around mental health."

Each week in May, PINK will highlight one of four evidence-based ways to boost mental health, including movement, breath, affirmation and reflection. Throughout the month, PINK is working with their nonprofit partners and Campus Reps to share personal stories and start conversations that help us care for ourselves and others. A highlight of the month's programming will be an Instagram Live conversation with PINK brand ambassadors, Remi Bader and Darren Barnet, on May 15 at 3PM ET/12 PM PT moderated by Sad Girls Club Founder, Elyse Fox, where they will discuss their own experiences and tips for prioritizing mental health.

PINK also recognizes that one way to boost mental health is by using time, energy and creativity to help others, which is why PINK is proud to announce the launch of its fourth annual PINK With Purpose Project to encourage young adults to pursue their dreams, and lead with purpose. This year, 10 individuals will be chosen to receive $25,000 each to power their project supporting PINK's core values of People, Purpose, or Planet. From May 1 through May 31, young leaders of all gender identities ages 18-28 can submit entries via the following application page .

Follow @VSPINK and head to PINKMakeYourMove.com for mental health resources and to support the important work of the brand's nonprofit partners.

About Victoria's Secret PINK

PINK is a lifestyle brand that is focused on celebrating and supporting the power of community, fostering positive mental health among young adults and being kinder to the planet. Together with our customer, PINK honors diversity, equity and inclusion, self-confidence and individuality. Our products are made to feel good both inside and out and include loungewear, knit tops, bras, panties, activewear, accessories, beauty and more.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pink-continues-support-of-mental-health-with-850-000-commitment-for-nonprofit-partners-301534100.html

SOURCE Victoria's Secret PINK