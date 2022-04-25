Pink Energy Announces Partnership with Aidan Hutchinson

Walk-On Scholarship in Hutchinson's Name Benefits Future Leader at University of Michigan

DETROIT, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pink Energy, a Michigan-based energy-efficiency and solar energy company, is proud to announce a partnership with top NFL draft prospect Aidan Hutchinson that will benefit our next generation of leaders. The company is awarding a $15,000 scholarship to a deserving walk-on at Hutchinson's alma mater for the coming football season and will also feature the former star University of Michigan defensive end in its advertising.

Pink Energy, formerly POWERHOME SOLAR, has a long tradition of philanthropy and recognizes that part of creating a successful business means creating opportunities for those in need. As part of its brand evolution, it is also targeting to add up to 100 new employees in Michigan in 2022.

"The Aidan Hutchinson Walk-On Scholarship powered by Pink Energy will establish a financial conduit for one student-athlete to further their education and lay a foundation toward future success," said Steve Murphy, President of Pink Energy. "Through this scholarship we are empowering our next generation of leaders to create a brighter future that benefits everyone."

The partnership with Hutchinson comes at an important time when Pink Energy is reinforcing its commitment to doing good things for the community. Hutchinson continues to be a role model for many Michiganders and student-athletes across the country. A Heisman Trophy finalist, Aidan's career has been one defined by perseverance, dedication and a willingness to overcome difficult obstacles in his path; a true tour de force and recognized as one of the most outstanding players in college football during the 2021 season.

Formerly POWERHOME SOLAR, Pink Energy has supported many philanthropic initiatives and organizations including Junior Achievement, Military Makeover, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, The Fallen and Wounded Soldiers Fund, Children's Miracle Network, SeriousFun Children's Network, Make-A-Wish and many more.

Despite global hiring challenges, Pink Energy continues to hire hundreds of employees in one of the fastest growing industries in the United States and looks forward to continuing to find valuable ways to support the communities it serves. The company is also committed to protecting the environment by providing homeowners with cleaner, greener sources of energy and an entire energy efficiency ecosystem.

About Pink Energy

Pink Energy, formerly POWERHOME SOLAR, is a leading energy efficiency company that provides high-quality American-made solar panels as part of a complete energy-savings package for residential customers. The company launched in 2014 in Mooresville, N.C., and today has more than 2,100 employees, including a commercial division. Operating in 15 states, it is committed to doing good things for the planet and good things for people by helping them to live lives powered by the sun. For more information visit https://gopink.com.

