Pink Fund's Eyes Up Here Campaign Wraps Detroit People Mover

The Detroit People Mover's first ever PSA wrap highlights the financial burden of a breast cancer diagnosis, featuring Pink Fund's Eyes Up Here campaign in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

DETROIT, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Detroit People Mover takes on a more meaningful look this month as it is wrapped in pink throughout October. The transit system will use its elevated route to display the Pink Fund's campaign, "Eyes Up Here" as its first-ever public service ad message. Reproduced on a People Mover train, the visuals highlight women who are breast cancer survivors, including those who received financial support from Pink Fund.

The People Mover displays the Pink Fund's campaign, "Eyes Up Here" as its first-ever public service ad message.

A number of the survivors were photographed with their portraits on the train during the 11 a.m. kick-off on October 12. The People Mover partnered with Priority Waste to offer free fares all day to help drive interest regarding assistance for critical life expenses, reduced incomes or lost wages.

The national Eyes Up Here campaign, which launched in Spring of 2023, includes striking and provocative imagery of real breast cancer patients and survivors who have received assistance from Pink Fund and experienced the financial burden of this disease first hand.

"Pink Fund is proud to feature these brave women whose stories educate about the other part of the breast cancer fight," said Molly MacDonald, Pink Fund CEO and Co-Founder. "We're grateful to Priority for their donation of this wrap and supporting our efforts to bring awareness to the side consequence known as financial toxicity, which impacts active treatment adherence and survivorship outcomes, is a real and immediate challenge."

"Supporting people with the best in service is one of our core goals," said Priority Waste CEO Todd Stamper. "We're inspired by the opportunity to highlight the work of Pink Fund, which is a financial bridge supporting patients when their everyday lives are affected by breast cancer."

Pink Fund is a 501c3 non-profit organization that provides education and financial support to help meet basic needs, decrease stress levels, and allow breast cancer patients in active treatment to focus on healing while improving survivorship outcomes. Founded in 2006, Pink Fund has provided more than $7.4 million in financial relief to breast cancer survivors. Give help or get help at PinkFund.org.

