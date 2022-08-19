Pinkberry Celebrates the Flavors of Fall with Salted Caramel Cookie Frozen Yogurt

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinkberry® (www.Pinkberry.com) introduces the new Salted Caramel Cookie frozen yogurt, now available in participating stores nationwide for a limited time until October 27, 2022.

Pinkberry Welcomes in the Fall Season with the New Salted Caramel Cookie Frozen Yogurt

In anticipation of the changing season, our Salted Caramel Cookie frozen yogurt satisfies on the last lingering days of summer and welcomes in fall with its cool, crisp flavors and textures. This decadent swirl will also be featured in combination with cookie crumbs, caramel and sea salt.

"We are excited to introduce our new fall flavor that highlights the season's most delectable flavors," said Melissa Hubbell, senior director of marketing for Kahala Brands™, parent company of Pinkberry. "Our Salted Caramel Cookie flavor brings together that cravable combination of savory and sweet that our guests will return for again and again."

At Pinkberry, guests can customize their swirl with a variety of toppings that include fresh, never frozen, fruit that is hand-cut in stores daily, along with premium granolas and nuts, specialty chocolates, and much more. Pinkberry is swirling with possibilities!

Promotional Flavor:

Salted Caramel Cookie

Promotional Combination:

Salted Caramel Cookie frozen yogurt topped with cookie crumbs, caramel and sea salt

About Pinkberry

Pinkberry® launched in Los Angeles, CA in 2005 as the original brand that reinvented frozen yogurt. Today, over a decade later, Pinkberry continues to create great tasting treats with fresh ingredients in an experience comprised of distinctive product, outstanding service and inspirational design. At Pinkberry you can taste the difference of an uncompromising commitment to quality and freshness. Most recently, Pinkberry was acquired by Scottsdale, Arizona-based Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising conglomerates in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with close to 3,000 locations in over 25 countries.

For more information, please visit www.Pinkberry.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pinkberry-celebrates-the-flavors-of-fall-with-salted-caramel-cookie-frozen-yogurt-301609284.html

SOURCE Pinkberry