PinkCherry Unveils The Sexiest Cities With Their Latest 2022 Interactive Map

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - PinkCherry, the leading online retailer for sexual health and wellness products, as part of their year in review, has released its 11th edition of "Sexiest Cities," an interactive map on pinkcherry.com that allows users to explore which city is getting down with sex toys and even diving into which sex toys and pleasurable products loved and enjoyed most last year.

To even out the playing field, PinkCherry's map bases their rankings on the most sex toy sales per person for the Top 10 Sexiest Cities on populations over 300k, and their Top 10 Sexiest Towns with populations below that threshold. The sexiest cities are ranked according to consumer purchases and behaviors from January 1st, 2022 to December 31st, 2022.

So, what steamy secrets did PinkCherry discover?

Finally, the results you have been waiting for. The rankings are in; the crown for the #1 sexiest city in America goes to…. Chicago, Illinois (whose residents bought the most sex toys)! Their most purchased products were the Satisfyer Pro 2 Air Pulse Stimulator and TikTok Famous PinkCherry Rose Vibrator.

Dallas, Texas is in second place for the second year in a row with no shortage of sexy secrets. Their favorite BDSM accessory was handcuffs, a great companion to one of their top-selling toys, the Magic Wand Rechargeable.

These cities, which followed closely behind in order, were Las Vegas, Atlanta, and Seattle making up America's Top 5 Sexiest Cities.

PinkCherry encourages Americans to explore the map and see how other cities and towns compare to theirs.

Would you like to know how your city ranks? Find the complete ranking of cities at https://www.pinkcherry.com/pages/americas-sexiest-cities

Chicago, Illinois

Dallas, Texas

Las Vegas, Nevada

Atlanta, Georgia

Seattle, Washington

Denver, Colorado

Phoenix, Arizona

New York, New York

Los Angeles, California

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Ashburn, Virginia

Columbus, Indiana

Tempe, Arizona

San Luis Obispo, California

West Lafayette, Indiana

Hamburg, New York

Bangor, Maine

Wesley Chapel, Florida

Frisco, Texas

Summerville, South Carolina

PinkCherry is one of the largest online sexual health and wellness retailers in North America, with the mission of making sex toys accessible for all – because everyone deserves pleasure. Since 2007, PinkCherry has sold over twenty million pleasure products, including sex toys and essentials like condoms and lubricants. PinkCherry's reputation has been built on their excellent customer service (4.5/5 Google Customer Reviews).

PinkCherry carries over 7,000 products and hundreds of different lines at competitive prices, real-time inventory, and fast, free, discreet shipping on orders over $59! For more information, please visit www.PinkCherry.com .

