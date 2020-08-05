Pinkston Welcomes Mark Reddy as Vice President, Expands Firm's Presence to Chicago

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinkston, a strategic communications consultancy based in the D.C.-metro area, today announced Mark Reddy is joining the firm as its newest vice president. Reddy will spearhead Pinkston's expansion into Chicago, building on its existing presence in D.C., Boston, Atlanta and the West Coast.

"Mark is in the midst of an exceptional career focused on global strategic communications, brand development and community engagement," said David Fouse, partner at Pinkston. "As clients in every industry seek to use their platforms to promote equality and fuel social progress, Mark's expertise will be invaluable."

Reddy has spent more than two decades honing his craft of storytelling, implementing vision and leading highly capable teams that help organizations find their voice and emerge as brave brands. He has worked with global brands, including IBM and Toyota, and brings deep experience in the nonprofit and global humanitarian sectors. Prior to joining Pinkston, Reddy served as senior vice president of brand and communications at World Relief and executive director of The Justice Conference. He will continue to serve as chairperson for Chasing Justice, a movement he co-founded to mobilize people of faith to pursue justice.

"I'm excited to work with such a forward-thinking firm as Pinkston," said Reddy. "As a society, we are on the cusp of real change. I have lived the immigrant experience in several countries, and I understand the cross-cultural, interfaith, class and racial divides personally. I look forward to using what I have learned to advance the missions of our clients."

Born in Fiji, Reddy spent most of his life in New Zealand and Australia. He now lives in Chicago with his wife and daughters. As a vice president at Pinkston, Reddy will lead a team of experienced strategists, designers and writers in creating and implementing strategic communications campaigns as well as growing Pinkston's presence in the Chicago region.

About Pinkston

Pinkston is an international strategic communications consultancy that offers an integrated collection of earned- and owned-media capabilities, including messaging and writing, media relations, social media, video production, web development, digital marketing and graphic design. Founded in 2001 and based in the Washington, D.C. area, Pinkston serves a wide range of clients including Fortune 100 companies, innovative technology startups, national non-profit organizations, international industry associations and numerous New York Times best-selling authors. Learn more at www.pinkston.co .

