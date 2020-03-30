Pinnacle Bank Appoints Cynthia Lazares to Board of Directors

GILROY, Calif., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OTCQB:PBNK - Pinnacle Bank, headquartered in Gilroy, California, announced today that Cynthia Lazares has been appointed to its Board of Directors.

"With the addition of our Campbell office in July, 2020 we are very excited that Ms. Lazares has agreed to join Pinnacle Bank's Board of Directors. She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our new market. She was previously a founder and board member with Focus Business Bank in San Jose and a former director of Cupertino National Bank as well as most recently, Lighthouse Bank. Her expertise and community leadership will be a tremendous asset as we continue to grow The Bank," stated Jeffrey D. Payne, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Ms. Lazares has been in the Silicon Valley area for more than 40 years. She was previously a managing partner and co-founder of Shilling & Kenyon/SK Consulting in San Jose. Ms. Lazares is currently president of Cynthia Lazares CPA, Inc and Vice President, Lazares Development, Inc.; in Los Gatos. She is very active in the community. She has been involved as a founding board member of the Capital Club, a board member of the San Jose Repertory Theater, a member of the San Jose Rotary Club, a current board member and officer of San Jose State University's Alumni Association, a member of San Jose State University President's Advisory Board, and a current member of Summit League. She was recognized in the Power 100 in Silicon Valley, she was California Legislative Woman of the Year and Woman of Achievement Entrepreneur of the Year.

"I am very excited about the opening of Pinnacle Bank's Silicon Valley Office in Campbell. This office will enable Pinnacle Bank to offer their outstanding banking services to all business in the South Bay. I look forward to assisting the dedicated relationship managers as a board member and the overall growth of the bank," stated Ms. Lazares.

Pinnacle Bank is a full-service business bank dedicated to providing quality depository and credit services in Santa Clara, San Benito and Monterey counties. The bank focuses on commercial banking services for businesses and nonprofit organizations, offering a variety of products and services that combine the best of personal touch with convenient technology-based delivery. Pinnacle Bank has locations in Morgan Hill, Gilroy and Salinas and coming soon to Campbell. For more information, please go to www.pinnacle.bank

