Pinnacle Financial Partners Aktie
WKN: 634714 / ISIN: US72346Q1040
|
21.01.2026 22:56:46
Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q4
(RTTNews) - Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year
The company's bottom line totaled $165.98 million, or $2.13 per share. This compares with $147.46 million, or $1.91 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $174.14 million or $2.24 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 12.0% to $407.43 million from $363.79 million last year.
Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $165.98 Mln. vs. $147.46 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.13 vs. $1.91 last year. -Revenue: $407.43 Mln vs. $363.79 Mln last year.
