Pinnacle Financial Partners Aktie

Pinnacle Financial Partners für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 634714 / ISIN: US72346Q1040

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
21.01.2026 22:56:46

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q4

(RTTNews) - Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $165.98 million, or $2.13 per share. This compares with $147.46 million, or $1.91 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $174.14 million or $2.24 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.0% to $407.43 million from $363.79 million last year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $165.98 Mln. vs. $147.46 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.13 vs. $1.91 last year. -Revenue: $407.43 Mln vs. $363.79 Mln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

mehr Nachrichten