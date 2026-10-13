Pinnacle Food Group Stock Surges 93% After Recombinant Human Lactoferrin Fermentation

(RTTNews) - Pinnacle Food Group Limited (PFAI) is up 93.21 percent, gaining $2.43 to $5.04 on Tuesday. The surge follows the company's announcement that its wholly owned subsidiary, Pinnacle Food AgTech HK Limited, completed the first bench-scale fermentation of its first-generation recombinant human lactoferrin yeast strain in a 5-liter fermenter, with laboratory analyses confirming rhLF expression.

Pinnacle Food is currently trading at $5.04, up from the previous close of $2.61 after opening at $5.95 on the Nasdaq. The stock has traded between $3.97 and $6.01 during the session. Trading volume has surged to 29.15 million shares, compared with an average volume of about 506,000 shares.

The fermentation used methanol-free Pichia technology developed through Pinnacle Food's research collaboration with Bioboost Synbio Consulting. The milestone follows the creation of the company's first-generation rhLF yeast strain announced in April 2026 and will support further strain optimization, process development and evaluation of potential scale-up. Pinnacle Food shares have traded between $1.90 and $7.02 over the past 52 weeks.