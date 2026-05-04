Pinnacle West Capital Reaffirms FY26 EPS Outlook; Swings To Profit In Q1

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Monday, energy holding company Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) reaffirmed its consolidated earnings guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company continues to expect consolidated earnings in the range of $4.55 to $4.75 per share on a weather-normalized basis.

For the first quarter, the company reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $32.92 million or $0.27 per share, compared to a net loss $4.64 million or $0.04 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Total operating revenues for the quarter increased to $1.15 billion from $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year.

In Monday's pre-market trading, PNW is trading on the NYSE at $100.64, down $2.95 or 2.85 percent.

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