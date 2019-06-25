PINTEC Partners with Bank of Ganzhou to Establish a Fintech Research and Development Center

GANZHOU, China, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd. ("PINTEC"; NASDAQ: PT), a leading independent fintech solutions provider, today inked a strategic partnership agreement with Bank of Ganzhou in Jiangxi Province for comprehensive cooperation in financial innovation and services, including fintech research and development, intelligent asset allocation and e-commerce.

With the fast growth of the fintech industry, it has become a global trend for the convergence of technology, internet and financial services. According to the partnership agreement, PINTEC and Bank of Ganzhou will jointly establish a fintech research and development center, focusing on advanced fintech researches in big data, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, financial security and block chain. PINTEC will also support Bank of Ganzhou in developing a digital operation system with data services covering all business scenarios and procedures, and launching new products and services for inclusive finance.

"With the deepening of financial reform in China, the internal and external environments for the banking industry have changed fundamentally, and banks are looking for new growth models," said Zhou Yi, deputy director, the Office of Financial Work under Ganzhou government, at the signing ceremony. "It is an effective way for traditional banks to adopt fintech solutions to speed up innovation and technology upgrade and realize business transformation. I hope the partnership between Bank of Ganzhou and PINTEC will become a good example on how a fintech company can help propel growth of a regional bank."

Bank of Ganzhou is a state-owned regional commercial bank supervised by the Ganzhou government. After 17 years of development, it is the largest local financial institution in the Southern Jiangxi Province. With its advanced financial technology and experience, PINTEC will provide Bank of Ganzhou with efficient and customized lending solutions for individual financing, small and micro-sized enterprises financing and industry chain financing.

"Fintech is becoming a new driving force in the transformation of the financial industry, especially for traditional banks," said Xie Kai, vice president of Bank of Ganzhou. "With this partnership, we will leverage our respective advantages and resources, and work together to drive financial innovation and revitalize traditional finance."

"PINTEC is committed to applying advanced technology to improve the efficiency of financial services, and the partnership with Bank of Ganzhou is a major progress in our efforts to serve financial institutions," said Chen Bingqing, chief strategy officer of PINTEC. "With the jointly established fintech research and development center, PINTEC will conduct cutting-edge fintech researches and share research results, develop new financial products and services, and contribute to the digital transformation and upgrades of the local financial ecosystem."

By the end of 2018, PINTEC has provided fintech solutions to 93 financial partners, including Bank of Nanjing, Bank of Zhengzhou, Jiangxi Bank, Harbin Bank, Bank of Guizhou, Minsheng Securities, Industrial Consumer Finance, and China National Investment & Guaranty Corporation. Through PINTEC's solutions, these financial institutions served 5.5 million individuals and more than 50,000 small and micro-sized enterprises, and facilitated loans exceeding RMB35 billion.

About PINTEC

PINTEC is a leading fintech solutions provider. With its mission to "Power the Future of Finance", PINTEC aims to advance financial services by providing customizable and modular fintech solutions to its financial and business partners, including point-of-sale financing solutions, personal installment loan solutions, business installment loan solutions, wealth management solutions and insurance solutions. The company establishes a unique SaaS Plus service model. In addition to the industry-leading SaaS service platform, PINTEC also offers a full suite of value-added solutions to our customers, including decision support, traffic enhancement, joint-operations, and advisory services. PINTEC has cooperated with a number of business partners and financial partners, including without limitation Xiaomi, Qunar, Ctrip, China Telecom BestPay, Vip.com, Minsheng Securities, Orient Securities, Yunnan Trust, Guoyuan Securities, Bank of Nanjing, East West Bank, China National Investment & Guaranty Corporation, Fullerton Financial Holdings. On October 25, 2018, PINTEC was officially listed on the Nasdaq Global Market with American depositary shares trading under the symbol "PT".

