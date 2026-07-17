Pinterest Aktie
WKN DE: A2PGMG / ISIN: US72352L1061
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17.07.2026 20:29:01
Pinterest Director Benjamin Silbermann Sells $2.1 Million Stock
Benjamin Silbermann, a Director at Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) who was also its co-founder and former CEO, sold shares of Class A Common Stock on July 14, 2026 and July 15, 2026. SEC Form 4 filingTransaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($22.64); post-transaction value based on July 15, 2026 market close ($23.68).Pinterest operates as a global visual discovery platform with a user base spanning multiple continents, generating $4.4 billion in TTM revenue with a net profit margin of 7.59%. The company differentiates itself through proprietary visual search and machine learning capabilities that enable highly personalized content recommendations, positioning it as a distinct player in the social media and digital advertising landscape. With 5,265 employees and a market capitalization of $15.7 billion, Pinterest continues to expand its commerce and advertising offerings while maintaining its core mission of connecting users with inspiration across lifestyle domains.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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