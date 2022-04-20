|
20.04.2022 13:00:00
Pinterest Earnings: What to Watch on April 27
Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) is slated to report its first-quarter 2022 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27. A conference call with analysts is scheduled for the same day at 4:30 p.m. ET.The visual-based social media company is heading toward its release on a mixed note. Last quarter, shares rose 11.2% after revenue and earnings beat the Wall Street consensus estimates. Indeed, earnings exceeded analysts' expectations in all four quarters last year. However, user growth -- particularly in the United States -- continues to be pressured by tough year-over-year comparables from the earlier stages of the pandemic, when people were spending much more time in their homes and online.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!