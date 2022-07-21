|
21.07.2022 13:10:53
Pinterest Earnings: What to Watch on Aug. 1
Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) is slated to report its second-quarter 2022 results after the market close on Monday, Aug. 1. A conference call with analysts is scheduled for the same day at 5 p.m. ET.Investors will probably be approaching the visual-based social media company's report with cautious optimism. On the positive side, the company has a good track record of beating Wall Street's earnings expectations. Moreover, it started 2022 on a solid note, with its first-quarter earnings speeding by the Street's expectation, and its revenue slightly surpassing it.However, investors remain concerned about Pinterest's user metrics, particularly its declining year-over-year user numbers in the U.S. (Last quarter, the company began categorizing the U.S. together with Canada.) This dynamic is being driven by the pandemic, which caused a surge in the number of folks using the company's platform during the earlier, "stay-at-home" stages of the crisis. As people began venturing outside their homes more often, user growth has been under pressure.Continue reading
