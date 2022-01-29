|
29.01.2022 13:00:00
Pinterest Earnings: What to Watch on Feb. 3
Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) is slated to report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results after the market close on Thursday, Feb. 3. A conference call with analysts is scheduled for the same day at 4:30 p.m. ET.Investors in the visual-based social media company will probably be approaching the report on a mixed note, though apprehension might predominate. The number of U.S. users -- who are more profitable to the company than international users -- has been under pressure stemming from the broad reopening of the economy. Moreover, in 2022, tech-related stocks have been particularly struggling because investors anticipate the Federal Reserve will soon begin raising interest rates.That said, there's a reason for optimism: The company has comfortably beat Wall Street's consensus earnings estimate in the first three quarters of 2021. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
