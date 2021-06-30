Pinterest expands Idea Pins to more countries

SINGAPORE, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) today, announces that it is expanding Idea Pins, its multi-page video Pin format, to all creators in India, Indonesia, Spain, Italy, Ireland, New Zealand, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Columbia, Peru, Japan, and Sweden. This new access and capability will empower anyone with a business account in these countries to create inspiring content and closer interact with their audiences, building more engaged communities directly on Pinterest.

Idea Pins make it easy for creators to publish high quality, long lasting, save-able content directly to Pinterest. In fact, the number of Idea Pins created daily has grown by nearly 4x since January. With this latest international expansion, Pinterest is highlighting the creators around the world who are creating the ideas and encouraging Pinners to follow them.

"We believe the best inspiration comes from people who are fueled by their passions and want to bring positivity and creativity into the world. From creators to hobbyists to publishers, Pinterest is a place where anyone can publish great ideas and discover inspiring content. With Idea Pins, creators are empowered to share their passions and inspire and grow their audiences. By helping people on Pinterest spark creativity, try new things, build confidence, and be themselves, we believe creators are truly helping with our mission of bringing inspiration to create a life you love." - Evan Sharp, Co-Founder, Chief Design and Creative Officer, Pinterest.

Idea Pins are an evolution of Pinterest's Story Pins, with a fresh name to better match its uniqueness. Starting today, creators will also have a suite of new publishing tools including, video-first features, fresh editing tools and updates to make creating Idea Pins easier and more creative.

Idea Pin creation now includes:

Video recording and editing for up to 20 pages of content

Voice over recording so creators can add their own personal voice

Music selection by Epidemic Sound

Ghost mode transition tools (perfect for those before-and-afters)

Detail pages for instructions or ingredients

Interactive elements like people tagging and stickers

Multi-draft save so Creators can publish more ideas

Export options to share content beyond Pinterest

Topic tagging, a publishing feature that helps connect content to relevant interests

The Creator Code - Pinterest's content policy designed to keep Pinterest a positive and inspiring place

Creators with early access to Idea Pins like Chef Kunal Kapur, Masoom Minawala, and Kritika Khurana in India have already grown their audiences, with cooking tutorials on fun and easy Indian dishes, fashion ideas for what to wear for Holi, and fresh beauty tutorials. Publishers like TimesOfIndia Food, ETimes Lifestyle, and Femina India have also started to use Idea Pins to inspire their audiences across a diverse range of verticals including beauty, fashion, food and well-being.

"Idea Pins are a cool and creative way to showcase new recipes, share comprehensive ideas and upcoming projects with the audience. Since we were early adopters of the feature we were able to see huge growth in a very small span of time, there are some Idea Pins that have crossed more than a million views in a couple of days. That's a lot of eyeballs for food videos! It's a great way to catch people's attention and inspire them." - Chef Kunal Kapur, Pinterest Creator

To help creators build their audience, Pinterest is also introducing new ways for Pinners to discover Idea Pins. Starting today, all Pinners will see Idea Pins from creators they follow right at the top of their home feed. Following streams give Pinners a new way to see fresh content from creators in more places, including search, the Today tab and the top of creator profiles. Idea Pins will be displayed in this special full-screen stream view, designed to engage and inspire Pinners.

For Pinners, this means the ideas within a Pin will be more engaging and actionable. In fact, Pinterest has seen 9x the average comment rate on Idea Pins compared to standard Pins.

Pinterest is introducing new updates to Analytics to help creators learn what content resonates with their audience. A new Followers and Profile Visits driven metric will show creators how their Idea Pins have driven deeper engagement with their account. Pinterest has also made it easier to access other important engagement metrics like Saves, comments and reactions, all of which affect creators' content distribution.

With these updates, Pinterest is continuing its journey to build a platform where Pinners around the world can discover content and ideas that feel personalized, relevant and reflective of who they are.

