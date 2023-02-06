|
06.02.2023 22:44:48
Pinterest Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Pinterest Inc. (PINS) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $17.5 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $174.7 million, or $0.25 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Pinterest Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $203.1 million or $0.29 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.6% to $877.2 million from $846.7 million last year.
Pinterest Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $17.5 Mln. vs. $174.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.03 vs. $0.25 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.27 -Revenue (Q4): $877.2 Mln vs. $846.7 Mln last year.
