|
07.10.2022 23:03:00
Pinterest Is Losing Users. Can a New CEO Turn Things Around?
Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) shares are not just down sharply from their highs, but at recent prices, they actually trade for very close to their debut price from the company's 2019 IPO. Revenue is up 259% since then, but worries over declining active users of its platform has investors worried its best days are over. Are investors too pessimistic, or are they right? In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jeff Santoro and Jason Hall discuss how new Pinterest CEO Bill Ready aims to get the company back on track. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Oct. 5, 2022. The video was published on Oct. 6, 2022.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!