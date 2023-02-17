|
17.02.2023 15:07:00
Pinterest Is Outperforming in This Key Metric
Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) disappointed investors with its cautious first-quarter outlook, but one metric from its fourth-quarter earnings stood head and shoulders above the competition. Pinterest grew its average revenue per user (ARPU) 1% globally and 6% in the U.S. and Canada.That might not sound like much. But when compared to its peers Snap (NYSE: SNAP) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), Pinterest's number blew them out of the water. While the industry reels from secular headwinds and an increased focus on data privacy, Pinterest is set to show meaningful revenue growth with good potential for operating leverage. All that translates into earnings growth for investors over the long run.Looking at Pinterest's ARPU growth shows a stark contrast when compared to Snap's Snapchat and Meta's Facebook.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
