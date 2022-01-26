|
26.01.2022 16:30:00
Pinterest Q4 Earnings Preview: Monthly Active User Trends Will Be in Focus
Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2021 earnings on Feb. 2. The company thrived at the pandemic's onset when billions of folks worldwide spent tremendous amounts of time at home. That gave rise to a demand for in-home entertainment, and Pinterest benefited from the tailwind. However, now that economies are reopening, Pinterest struggles to retain consumer attention. Folks have more choices for spending their time, and one of the activities some are giving up is browsing Pinterest. Investors will be looking at Pinterest's monthly active user trends to determine if trending losses have changed direction or not.Despite shedding 34 million monthly active users, Pinterest still boasts 444 million MAU. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!