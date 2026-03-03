Pinterest Aktie

Pinterest für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PGMG / ISIN: US72352L1061

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
03.03.2026 13:31:31

Pinterest Secures $1 Bln Elliott Investment; Authorizes $3.5 Bln Buyback Program

(RTTNews) - Pinterest, Inc. (PINS), a visual search and discovery platform, on Tuesday announced a $1 billion strategic investment from Elliott Investment Management through the purchase of convertible senior notes.

Under the terms, Elliott will purchase $1 billion aggregate principal amount of notes maturing March 1, 2031, bearing interest at 1.75% annually.

The notes have an initial conversion price of approximately $22.72 per share, representing a 30% premium to the March 2 closing price.

Pinterest said it expects to use the proceeds to fund a $1 billion accelerated share repurchase.

The company also authorized a new $3.5 billion share repurchase program, replacing its prior authorization.

In total, Pinterest expects approximately $2 billion of share repurchases in the first half of 2026, including the $1 billion accelerated repurchase, up to $500 million of additional open-market repurchases.

In the pre-market trading, Pinterest is 7.01% higher at $18.70 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Pinterest

mehr Nachrichten