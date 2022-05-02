|
02.05.2022 13:15:00
Pinterest Sees Slowing Growth Ahead
Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), which at one quarter during the pandemic grew revenue by over 100%, sees slowing growth ahead. The deceleration is to be expected. Pinterest thrived during lockdown phases of the pandemic when billions of folks were cooped up at home. That level of customer acquisition and engagement was unlikely to last long term. As economies are reopening and people are spending less time at home, it's giving consumers fewer reasons to log onto Pinterest for inspiration. However, shareholders need not abandon the ship. Pinterest was growing revenue robustly even before the outbreak, so it would be reasonable to expect the slowdown will be short-lived. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
