Pinterest Aktie
WKN DE: A2PGMG / ISIN: US72352L1061
|
27.01.2026 17:37:52
Pinterest Shares Tumble Over Plans To Layoff Less Than 15% Of Workforce
(RTTNews) - Stock of Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is tumbling about 9 percent during Tuesday's trading over its plans to layoff less than 15 percent of its workforce as well as cut office space in a push to embrace artificial intelligence initiatives.
The American company's stock is currently trading at $23.43, down 9.46 percent from previous close of $25.90 on the New York Stock Exchange. It has traded in the range of $23.36 to $40.90 in the past 52 weeks.
In a securities filing, Pinterest shared its plans to complete the cuts by the end of its third quarter in late September.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!