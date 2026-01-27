Pinterest Shares Tumble Over Plans To Layoff Less Than 15% Of Workforce

(RTTNews) - Stock of Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is tumbling about 9 percent during Tuesday's trading over its plans to layoff less than 15 percent of its workforce as well as cut office space in a push to embrace artificial intelligence initiatives.

The American company's stock is currently trading at $23.43, down 9.46 percent from previous close of $25.90 on the New York Stock Exchange. It has traded in the range of $23.36 to $40.90 in the past 52 weeks.

In a securities filing, Pinterest shared its plans to complete the cuts by the end of its third quarter in late September.