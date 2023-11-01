|
01.11.2023 12:36:00
Pinterest Stock: Why the Bulls Are Piling On
Shares of visual search and idea platform Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) skyrocketed on Tuesday, following the company's third-quarter earnings report. While its stronger-than-expected third-quarter results and robust fourth-quarter revenue guidance were obviously key to the tech stock's big move higher, there was likely more behind the move than the details provided in the earnings release. For instance, investors may want to listen to Pinterest's earnings call to see if there was even more bullish information shared by management during the call.As it turns out, the call was packed with useful information for investors -- and some good reasons to be bullish. Here are three must-see takeaways from the call.Have you ever had dozens of tabs open as you shop for items on the internet and compare prices and product attributes? Pinterest is solving this pain point, management says.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Pinterestmehr Nachrichten
|
30.10.23
|Ausblick: Pinterest stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
02.08.23
|Pinterest schlägt Erwartungen - Pinterest-Aktie verliert dennoch (finanzen.at)
|
01.08.23
|Ausblick: Pinterest zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
19.07.23
|Where Will Pinterest Stock Be in 5 Years? (MotleyFool)
|
18.07.23
|Why Pinterest Stock Popped on Tuesday (MotleyFool)
|
18.07.23
|Pinterest Stock Is Moving Higher Tuesday: What's Going On? (Benzinga)
|
18.07.23
|Movers & Shakers: Pinterest stock advances, Masimo shares slump on outlook and other stocks on the move (MarketWatch)