|
16.04.2023 15:53:00
Pinterest Stock Could Skyrocket If It Addresses 1 Critical Issue
The bear market that began in early 2022 took a far heavier-than-average toll on shares of Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). At one point last year, the stock had fallen more than 80% from its pandemic-era high.Sensing the need for change, co-founder Ben Silbermann installed Bill Ready as the company's new CEO in June. Under Ready's tenure, the social media stock has risen by more than 40% from its recent low. But it's still down by more than 67% from its peak, and until Ready shows success in lifting the company's average revenue per user (ARPU), Pinterest stock will likely gain little traction.So what are the chances he can pull it off? And what would it mean for investors? Let's take a look.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!