Pinterest Aktie
WKN DE: A2PGMG / ISIN: US72352L1061
|
05.05.2026 21:31:00
Pinterest Stock's Rebound Is Gaining Momentum. Is It Too Late to Buy?
In early April, I argued that shares of Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) looked oversold. Concerns about tariffs and a soft advertising backdrop had pushed the stock down sharply, creating a good buying opportunity.Since then, however, shares have climbed significantly. And on Monday afternoon, they tacked on another big gain after the visual discovery platform reported a strong first quarter. Revenue topped $1 billion, growth reaccelerated, and management's guidance for the second quarter was strong. As of this writing, Pinterest stock has soared about 25% from early April. So the obvious question now is whether new investors should still be buying. To answer that, it helps to look closely at what is and isn't working in Pinterest's business right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Pinterest
|
19.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Pinterest legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
13.02.26
|Pinterest mit leichtem Gewinnplus - Aktie bricht dennoch ein (finanzen.at)
|
12.02.26
|Ausblick: Pinterest mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
28.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Pinterest legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
04.01.26
|Twitter and Pinterest founders launch app as antidote to social media (Financial Times)
|
07.11.25
|Snap crackles while Pinterest pops, but both are a solid bet on AI (Financial Times)