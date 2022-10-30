|
30.10.2022 10:25:00
Pinterest Surged 13% After Earnings: What You Should Know Before Buying (or Selling)
Social media specialist and e-commerce hopeful Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) reported third-quarter results Oct. 27, and Mr. Market was happy, sending shares up 13% in trading after. However, shares are still down from the high by 50%, and Pinterest continues to struggle to attract new users while costs are rising. Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro take a closer look at the results in the video below. Check it out for their latest analysis on Pinterest. *Stock prices used were the after-market prices of Oct. 28, 2022. The video was published on Oct. 28, 2022.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!