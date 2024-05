Pinterest Surges Past Estimates

In its first-quarter earnings report, released April 30, Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) outperformed market expectations. The online hub for visual discovery witnessed remarkable growth, notably outdoing analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines. This performance was helped by robust advertiser demand and user engagement on its platform.Revenue for the quarter totaled $740 million, comfortably surpassing the analyst estimate of $700 million as well as the year-ago revenue of about $602 million. Earnings per share (EPS) came in at $0.20 versus an analyst estimate of $0.13. The data table below illustrates Pinterest's standout performance:Pinterest is a unique blend of social media and visual search engine, where users discover and save inspirations for a wide array of interests and projects. At its core, the platform's success stems from its ability to retain and engage users while monetizing this activity through advertising.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel