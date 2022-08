Pinterest To Report Earnings After Today's Closing Bell: Here's What To Look For

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Benzinga"

Social media giant Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) will report its second-quarter earnings after market close today (Aug. 1).Earnings Outlook: Analysts are expecting steady growth from the first quarter of 2022, with an estimated growth in both revenue and earnings per share.Consensus analyst estimates are expecting revenues of $666.57 million and earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18. In the first quarter, Pinterest reported EPS of $0.10 and revenues of $574.88 million.While analysts are predicting a ...Full story available on Benzinga.com