Pinterest's User Base Shrinks Again

Social media platforms benefit from a strong network effect: The more people who use a particular platform, the more useful and compelling that platform is for its users.That network effect goes both ways. As a social media platform loses users, the platform loses some appeal. That, in turn, makes it harder for the platform to reverse the trend.Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) is the social media platform you kind of forget about until the company reports its results. It doesn't have the scale of Meta Platforms, the drama of Twitter, or the Gen Z user base of Snap. It does have more than 400 million monthly active users, so it's no slouch in the social media world. Unfortunately, that user base is being whittled away, particularly in the U.S.