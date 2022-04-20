Pioneer Appoints Darcy Taylor as New Chief Executive Officer

Over 20 years’ executive experience in technology and entertainment industries globally



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pioneer Media Holdings Inc. (NEO: JPEG, AQSE: PNER) ("Pioneer” or the "Company”) is excited to announce that it has appointed Darcy Taylor as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO”), effective immediately.

Previous to Pioneer, Darcy was CEO of East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (formerly operating under the name "LEAF Mobile Inc.”), one of Pioneer’s portfolio companies. During his tenure, he was responsible for leading the company through transformational growth including taking the company from a private issuer to reporting on the TSX.V and then subsequently graduating to the TSX in 2021. Darcy also led the company through over $150 million in M&A transactions, including the acquisition of East Side Games in 2021. Under Darcy’s leadership, the company grew from a pre-revenue, start-up to over $93 million in revenue from 2019 to 2021, resulting from a combination of organic and accretive acquisition growth.

Darcy brings a wealth of expertise to this role and has over 20 years of senior executive experience building successful companies and brands spanning, Asia, Europe, and North America. He has a proven track record in C-suite and senior leadership roles, at IMG Canada (now Endeavor LLC), Logic Technologies Inc, JT International S.A. and MASEV Communications Inc, that was acquired by IMG Canada. His experience spans corporate, agency, and entrepreneurial environments across free-to-play mobile games, blockchain, digital marketing, media, sports and entertainment industries.

Mike Edwards, Chairman of the Board of Pioneer, commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Darcy as CEO of Pioneer. It’s the perfect inflection point for the Company, and Darcy’s global executive experience and transformative operational expertise will be crucial for the execution and delivery on our growth strategy.” He continued, "Coming from East Side Gaming Group, Darcy brings extensive knowledge of the global gaming market, especially go to market strategy for free-to-play games which will translate strongly to Pioneer’s strategy of developing play-to-earn games.”

Darcy Taylor, CEO of Pioneer, commented, "I want to thank Mike and the Board for the confidence in me to lead Pioneer as CEO through its next phase of growth. I am excited to take my experience at East Side Games and the free-to-play games market and translate that into a successful growth strategy for Pioneer. The Web3, NFT industry is at its infancy, and we have an opportunity to position Pioneer as an early leader in the space.”

